Schoology Unveils Session Details and...

Schoology Unveils Session Details and Keynote Lineup for User Conference

1 hr ago Read more: District Administration

Schoology, the leader in learning management systems for education, announced today the release of session details, keynote speakers and additional sponsors to Schoology NEXT, the company's fourth annual user conference. Users attending the conference can now customize their schedules for the event to take place July 24-26 at McCormick Place in Chicago.

