New Riverside Fire District Chief NamedTuesday, May 9ROTHSCHILD, WI...
The Riverside Fire District has announced that Kelly Hanink will be its new Fire Chief. Hanink had been serving as the Assistant Fire Chief for the Eden Prairie Fire Department in Minnesota.
