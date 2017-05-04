Man killed in fire north of Brainerd was wounded in WWII, born on 4th of July

Authorities have identified the man who died in a house fire in central Minnesota as a World War II veteran who was born on the Fourth of July and raised a family in the Twin Cities. Frank A. Lindholm, 92, died at Hennepin County Medical Center last week after suffering burns from a fire Wednesday at his home on Sand Pointe Drive in Crosslake, roughly 20 miles north of Brainerd, according to the medical examiner's office.

