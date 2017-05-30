Man charged with stabbing his parents...

Man charged with stabbing his parents to death in Eden Prairie home with screwdriver

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: Star Tribune

Nathan Lehman had a long history of domestic assaults against his parents, yet he was required to live with them after he was released from several civil commitments for mental illness. His latest commitment ended in late April, and again he moved into their tidy Eden Prairie home on a quiet cul-de-sac.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eden Prairie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bucklin family thanks public for support (Nov '10) Thu from oliver 28
Inflatable boat May 10 Meung07 1
Review: Halvorson's (Jun '11) Mar '17 KSW162 28
News Man Turns Himself In After Fatal Stabbing In Ed... (May '16) May '16 Obligatory Jokster 2
News In-N-Out Burger: Hastings, MN (Apr '12) Mar '16 Three Days 3 Miles 13
Police check hotel guest list (Mar '16) Mar '16 Informer 1
News Current DJ Mary Lucia's stalker gets probation,... (Jan '16) Jan '16 LJW 1
See all Eden Prairie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eden Prairie Forum Now

Eden Prairie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eden Prairie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. Health Care
 

Eden Prairie, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,883 • Total comments across all topics: 281,482,750

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC