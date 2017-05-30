Man charged with stabbing his parents to death in Eden Prairie home with screwdriver
Nathan Lehman had a long history of domestic assaults against his parents, yet he was required to live with them after he was released from several civil commitments for mental illness. His latest commitment ended in late April, and again he moved into their tidy Eden Prairie home on a quiet cul-de-sac.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Eden Prairie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bucklin family thanks public for support (Nov '10)
|Thu
|from oliver
|28
|Inflatable boat
|May 10
|Meung07
|1
|Review: Halvorson's (Jun '11)
|Mar '17
|KSW162
|28
|Man Turns Himself In After Fatal Stabbing In Ed... (May '16)
|May '16
|Obligatory Jokster
|2
|In-N-Out Burger: Hastings, MN (Apr '12)
|Mar '16
|Three Days 3 Miles
|13
|Police check hotel guest list (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Informer
|1
|Current DJ Mary Lucia's stalker gets probation,... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|LJW
|1
Find what you want!
Search Eden Prairie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC