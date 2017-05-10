Le Sueur Man Pleads Guilty, Admits to...

Le Sueur Man Pleads Guilty, Admits to Planning Murder

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: KSTP

A Le Sueur man hid in his victim's basement for two days before attacking him with a knife and killing him, he said in Hennepin County court Tuesday. Twenty-four-year-old Nathan Foth contradicted his attorney while entering the plea by saying he had planned the murder in those two days, during which he said he heard voices and argued with himself.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSTP.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eden Prairie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Inflatable boat Wed Meung07 1
Review: Halvorson's (Jun '11) Mar '17 KSW162 28
News Man Turns Himself In After Fatal Stabbing In Ed... (May '16) May '16 Obligatory Jokster 2
News In-N-Out Burger: Hastings, MN (Apr '12) Mar '16 Three Days 3 Miles 13
Police check hotel guest list (Mar '16) Mar '16 Informer 1
News Current DJ Mary Lucia's stalker gets probation,... (Jan '16) Jan '16 LJW 1
News Gov. Dayton to meet with black leaders on incom... (Sep '15) Jan '16 porky 49
See all Eden Prairie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eden Prairie Forum Now

Eden Prairie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eden Prairie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Eden Prairie, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,205 • Total comments across all topics: 280,961,435

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC