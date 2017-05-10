Le Sueur Man Pleads Guilty, Admits to Planning Murder
A Le Sueur man hid in his victim's basement for two days before attacking him with a knife and killing him, he said in Hennepin County court Tuesday. Twenty-four-year-old Nathan Foth contradicted his attorney while entering the plea by saying he had planned the murder in those two days, during which he said he heard voices and argued with himself.
