Head-to-Head Study Validates Consistent Performance of Microcatheter FFR

FFR Study at EuroPCR 2017 Finds Strong Correlative Performance of Microcatheter Fractional Flow Reserve Measurement Compared to Standard Pressure Wires PARIS & EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.-- --ACIST Medical Systems Inc., a Bracco Group Company, today announced results from the ACIST-FFR Study demonstrating the consistent and correlative performance of the Navvus MicroCatheter compared to standard pressure wire systems. ACIST-FFR is the largest, multi-center study to compare microcatheter FFR to pressure wire FFR, as well as the only study to include multiple pressure wire comparators.

