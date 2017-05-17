GOP bill to overhaul Minnesota's troubled teacher licensing system is passed
The House and Senate passed a sweeping, Republican-backed overhaul of Minnesota's troubled teacher licensing system on a party-line vote and sent the bill to Gov. Mark Dayton, despite doubts that he would sign it. The House and Senate passed a sweeping, Republican-backed overhaul of Minnesota's troubled teacher licensing system on a party-line vote and sent the bill to Gov. Mark Dayton, despite doubts that he would sign it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Eden Prairie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inflatable boat
|May 10
|Meung07
|1
|Review: Halvorson's (Jun '11)
|Mar '17
|KSW162
|28
|Man Turns Himself In After Fatal Stabbing In Ed... (May '16)
|May '16
|Obligatory Jokster
|2
|In-N-Out Burger: Hastings, MN (Apr '12)
|Mar '16
|Three Days 3 Miles
|13
|Police check hotel guest list (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Informer
|1
|Current DJ Mary Lucia's stalker gets probation,... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|LJW
|1
|Gov. Dayton to meet with black leaders on incom... (Sep '15)
|Jan '16
|porky
|49
Find what you want!
Search Eden Prairie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC