Edina Reality names new president
Twin Cities-based Edina Realty has a new president: Sharry Schmid, who takes over for Barb Jandric, who retired after 34 years at the company. During Schmid's 21-year career at Edina Realty, she has held a number of positions, most recently senior vice president and regional manager of Edina Realty's Lakeville, Eden Prairie, Prior Lake, Savage and Shakopee offices.
