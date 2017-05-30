Eden Prairie Man Charged With Murderi...

Eden Prairie Man Charged With Murdering His Parents

Friday May 26 Read more: KSTP

A 38-year-old Eden Prairie man has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the deaths of his parents at their Eden Prairie home Thursday. A release announcing the charges from the Hennepin County Attorney's Office Friday afternoon said Nathan Lehman has a history of mental health issues and methamphetamine addiction.

