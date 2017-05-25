Deaths of man and woman investigated in Eden Prairie
Police are investigating the deaths of a man and woman whose bodies were discovered in a residence in Eden Prairie. Authorities say officers were called to the home about 7:30 a.m. Thursday for welfare check after the man failed to show up for work.
