Costs of Southwest LRT may shift to Hennepin County

Tuesday

An agreement to dissolve a local transit board means Hennepin County will be called on to contribute an additional $103.5 million toward construction of the $1.9 billion Southwest light rail line. The Hennepin County Regional Railroad Authority has already signed on to contribute about $186 million for Southwest.

