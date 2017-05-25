C.J.: St. Bonifacius native gets a diploma and a little Oprah time at college graduation
"I was kind of in a daze because I was walking across the stage graduating," Eiler told me via phone about halfway through her two-day drive from Georgia back to Minnesota. "I had intended to just shake her hand and she pulled me in for a hug and was like, ' A picture, you say? "It was a professional photographer but the school hasn't released the photos yet, so I don't have access," she said last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Eden Prairie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inflatable boat
|May 10
|Meung07
|1
|Review: Halvorson's (Jun '11)
|Mar '17
|KSW162
|28
|Man Turns Himself In After Fatal Stabbing In Ed... (May '16)
|May '16
|Obligatory Jokster
|2
|In-N-Out Burger: Hastings, MN (Apr '12)
|Mar '16
|Three Days 3 Miles
|13
|Police check hotel guest list (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Informer
|1
|Current DJ Mary Lucia's stalker gets probation,... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|LJW
|1
|Gov. Dayton to meet with black leaders on incom... (Sep '15)
|Jan '16
|porky
|49
Find what you want!
Search Eden Prairie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC