Breaking the Ice: From classroom to Senate seat for Cwodzinski

Thursday May 11

For Sen. Steve Cwodzinski, running for office seemed like a natural next step after teaching American government classes for 33 years at Eden Prairie High School. It's also been an eye-opener, the DFLer said, and not just because of the floor sessions that stretch into the wee hours.

