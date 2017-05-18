After arrest in Woodbury, couple char...

After arrest in Woodbury, couple charged with - large-scale' sex-trafficking enterprise

Thursday May 18

Two people arrested this week ran a large-scale prostitution and trafficking operation that reached into more than a dozen states, according to Washington County prosecutors. Ricky Arlen Turner Jr., 28, and Brittany Marie Harenza, 25, face felony racketeering and concealing criminal proceeds charges in Washington County District Court.

