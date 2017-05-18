Acist Medical Systems, Inc. Release: ...

Acist Medical Systems, Inc. Release: Impact Of Post-Intervention...

PARIS & EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.-- --Revealing a potential new role for fractional flow reserve in cath labs, investigators from the Erasmus Medical Center unveiled early results from the independent, physician-sponsored FFR-Search Registry, which revealed an association between post-percutaneous coronary intervention FFR measurements with the ACIST NavvusA Rapid Exchange FFR MicroCatheter and clinical outcomes. The investigators found that microcatheter-based FFR was feasible in various clinical settings, including acute coronary syndromes and ST elevation myocardial infarction, and almost half of patients had an FFR lower than 0.90 after PCI.

