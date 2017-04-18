West metro briefs: Federal lawsuit over fatal Chaska police shooting goes to trial in July
A federal lawsuit filed against a Chaska police officer over a 2014 fatal shooting is headed to trial July 3. Dawn Pfister, 34, of Elkhorn, Wis., and her boyfriend, Matthew Serbus, 36, of Brooklyn Center, were shot and killed on Hwy. 212 in Eden Prairie after leading police on a chase in a stolen car.
