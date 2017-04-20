Supervalu Buys Unified to Expand Whol...

Supervalu Buys Unified to Expand Wholesaling

1 hr ago Read more: CFO

Supervalu is expanding its wholesale business to the West Coast by acquiring Unified Grocers, a Los Angeles-area food distribution cooperative, for $375 million. Unified brings $3.8 billion in annual revenue to Supervalu's existing wholesale business, which had about $8 billion in revenue last year.

