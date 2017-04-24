Schools urge parent-child discussions about "13 Reasons Why"
Some school districts in Minnesota are urging parents to talk to their teens about a popular Netflix series that includes graphic scenes of sexual assault and suicide. School officials and mental health experts are concerned the "13 Reasons Why" series about a 17-year-old girl who takes her own life could trigger dangerous thoughts and actions by vulnerable teens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.
Add your comments below
Eden Prairie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Halvorson's (Jun '11)
|Mar '17
|KSW162
|28
|Man Turns Himself In After Fatal Stabbing In Ed... (May '16)
|May '16
|Obligatory Jokster
|2
|In-N-Out Burger: Hastings, MN (Apr '12)
|Mar '16
|Three Days 3 Miles
|13
|Police check hotel guest list (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Informer
|1
|Current DJ Mary Lucia's stalker gets probation,... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|LJW
|1
|Gov. Dayton to meet with black leaders on incom... (Sep '15)
|Jan '16
|porky
|49
|Walter Palmer (Jul '15)
|Nov '15
|Starbright
|11
Find what you want!
Search Eden Prairie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC