Perpich arts center focuses on overhaul amid shutdown talk
Lawmakers are considering a bill that would close the state's Perpich Center for Arts Education and leave the future of its two schools in doubt. The proposal follows a highly critical legislative audit that found lax oversight by the Perpich board and diminished outreach from its school resource wing, along with falling school enrollment and test scores.
