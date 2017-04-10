Minnesota Weekly Legislative Update: ...

Minnesota Weekly Legislative Update: What to Expect After Spring Recess?

The legislature heads into its spring recess today, Friday, April 7. The House and Senate have spent the last several weeks finalizing and debating their budget and tax bills. When they reconvene on April 18, 2017 they will shift activity into conference committees.

