Minnesota family wins legal victory in battle over right to sue a senior home

Minnesotans looking to hold senior homes accountable for abuse and neglect won a legal victory after a district judge threw out a forced arbitration clause that would have prohibited a family from suing in court. In a potentially far-reaching decision, Anoka County Judge Sean Gibbs recently upheld the right of a family to sue an assisted-living facility in court over the sudden death of an 89-year-old man, Gerald Seeger, who died in 2015 of complications related to a common hernia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.