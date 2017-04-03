Julie Stovroff has been appointed Vice President of Sales, Insurance...
Julie Stovroff has been appointed Vice President of Sales, Insurance and Financial Services at Teneo Hospitality Group in Eden Prairie - MN, USA Teneo Hospitality Group, the premier global sales firm representing 300+ independent and luxury branded hotels and resorts, continues to expand its portfolio and international reach, naming Julie Stovroff Vice President of Sales, Insurance and Financial Services. Teneo President Mike Schugt made the announcement.
