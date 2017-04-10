Home2 Suites by Hilton Opens Newest Property in Eden Prairie

Designed for travelers who want to maintain their normal routine, the hotel features 102 suites and a range of value, tech-focused and eco-conscious amenities. Home2 Suites by Hilton Minneapolis-Eden Prairie's debut in Hennepin County complements the county's tourism strength as it generates the highest amount of leisure and hospitality-related gross sales and private sector employment compared to all other counties in Minnesota.* "Our contemporary, extended-stay hotel is committed to helping guests feel they are right at home during the entirety of their visit," said general manager, Taylor Nelson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.