Home2 Suites by Hilton Opens Newest Property in Eden Prairie

Designed for travelers who want to maintain their normal routine, the hotel features 102 suites and a range of value, tech-focused and eco-conscious amenities. Home2 Suites by Hilton Minneapolis-Eden Prairie's debut in Hennepin County complements the county's tourism strength as it generates the highest amount of leisure and hospitality-related gross sales and private sector employment compared to all other counties in Minnesota.* "Our contemporary, extended-stay hotel is committed to helping guests feel they are right at home during the entirety of their visit," said general manager, Taylor Nelson.

