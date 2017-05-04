Funding early education: Combine the ...

Funding early education: Combine the best of Dayton's and House GOP's proposals

Sunday Apr 30 Read more: Star Tribune

The Minnesota Legislature has been debating early education for many years. Our leaders have made good preliminary progress, but we still have 40,000 low-income Minnesota children under age 5 who can't afford quality early learning programs, and these are the children who are most likely to fall into Minnesota's worst-in-the-nation achievement gaps.

