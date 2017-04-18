'Fargo' Season Premiere Recap: The St...

'Fargo' Season Premiere Recap: The Stamp Act

Quick question: At any given point during the first five minutes of Fargo 's Season Three premiere - "The Law of Vacant Places" - did anybody else worry that FX was accidentally airing the wrong show? New season of Noah Hawley's brilliant anthology series brings the sex, lies and blood feuds - and not one but two Ewan McGregors After a trippy opening shot looks like a leftover from Noah Hawley's other FX runaway-hit show Legion , we're dropped into East Berlin circa 1988, for a scene that could easily be an outtake from The Americans . For a little while, we're about as far from Minnesota as we can get.

