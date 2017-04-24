Eden Prairie confronts affordable housing shortage after Somali families face evictions
The wealthy west metro city is, like many other suburbs, grappling with a lack of affordable housing. But unlike cities where the problem has been affordable housing converted into luxury apartments, Somali families say that Eden Prairie's shortage is due to landlords refusing Section 8 vouchers.
