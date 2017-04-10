Clear favorite: Acrylics a versatile furniture option
Clear the way for acrylics. Furniture makers are using the see-through material for everything from couch legs and bed posts to tables and footstools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Eden Prairie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Halvorson's (Jun '11)
|Mar 24
|KSW162
|28
|Fired nurses accuse Fairview Southdale Hospital... (Jul '08)
|Dec '16
|Linda
|106
|Review: Brentwood Park Townhomes (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|seandell2006
|2
|Man Turns Himself In After Fatal Stabbing In Ed... (May '16)
|May '16
|Obligatory Jokster
|2
|In-N-Out Burger: Hastings, MN (Apr '12)
|Mar '16
|Three Days 3 Miles
|13
|Police check hotel guest list (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Informer
|1
|Current DJ Mary Lucia's stalker gets probation,... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|LJW
|1
Find what you want!
Search Eden Prairie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC