Authorities identify victim of Carlton County drowning
The sheriff's office says the body of 67-year-old Steven Tickle, of Eden Prairie, was recovered Thursday. The search for Tickle began Sunday evening after a friend who went to check on him discovered a canoe about 40 feet away from a dock, with the man's dog in it.
