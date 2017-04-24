Affordable housing crisis hits Eden P...

Affordable housing crisis hits Eden Prairie families

Saturday Apr 22 Read more: Star Tribune

Eden Prairie, thought of as a wealthy and predominantly white city, has become increasingly diverse, home to the third largest Somali population in the Twin Cities. But now as demand for apartments soars metrowide, Somali families say they're being forced out of Eden Prairie in waves by a shortage of affordable housing and the rejection by landlords of Section 8 vouchers.

