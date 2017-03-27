A 'most perfect' friendship forged during the Great War
A bond forged in war Richard Newhall, left, and George Haydock bonded instantly during the Great War. They played chess, acted out readings of "Macbeth" and took long walks through French villages.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Eden Prairie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Halvorson's (Jun '11)
|Mar 24
|KSW162
|28
|Fired nurses accuse Fairview Southdale Hospital... (Jul '08)
|Dec '16
|Linda
|106
|Review: Brentwood Park Townhomes (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|seandell2006
|2
|Man Turns Himself In After Fatal Stabbing In Ed... (May '16)
|May '16
|Obligatory Jokster
|2
|In-N-Out Burger: Hastings, MN (Apr '12)
|Mar '16
|Three Days 3 Miles
|13
|Police check hotel guest list (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Informer
|1
|Current DJ Mary Lucia's stalker gets probation,... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|LJW
|1
Find what you want!
Search Eden Prairie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC