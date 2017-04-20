2017 NHL draft rankings: Nolan Patrick leads list from NHL Central Scouting
The NHL's Central Scouting department released its final rankings for the 2017 NHL Draft on Tuesday morning, and as expected, Brandon Wheat Kings center Nolan Patrick leads the way as the top ranked skater in North America. Halifax Mooseheads center Nico Hischier ranks second among North American skaters, while Eden Prairie, Minn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Broad Street Hockey.
Add your comments below
Eden Prairie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Halvorson's (Jun '11)
|Mar 24
|KSW162
|28
|Fired nurses accuse Fairview Southdale Hospital... (Jul '08)
|Dec '16
|Linda
|106
|Review: Brentwood Park Townhomes (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|seandell2006
|2
|Man Turns Himself In After Fatal Stabbing In Ed... (May '16)
|May '16
|Obligatory Jokster
|2
|In-N-Out Burger: Hastings, MN (Apr '12)
|Mar '16
|Three Days 3 Miles
|13
|Police check hotel guest list (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Informer
|1
|Current DJ Mary Lucia's stalker gets probation,... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|LJW
|1
Find what you want!
Search Eden Prairie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC