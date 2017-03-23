Twin Cities to go dark for 'Earth Hou...

Twin Cities to go dark for 'Earth Hour' Saturday nigh

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Lights will flick off throughout the Twin Cities on Saturday night as civic leaders join a global movement to conserve energy. During Earth Hour, iconic monuments such as Paris' Eiffel Tower, London's House of Parliament and New York's Empire State Building will go dark when the clock strikes 8:30 p.m. local times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eden Prairie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Halvorson's (Jun '11) Fri KSW162 28
News Fired nurses accuse Fairview Southdale Hospital... (Jul '08) Dec '16 Linda 106
Review: Brentwood Park Townhomes (Mar '12) Nov '16 seandell2006 2
News Man Turns Himself In After Fatal Stabbing In Ed... (May '16) May '16 Obligatory Jokster 2
News In-N-Out Burger: Hastings, MN (Apr '12) Mar '16 Three Days 3 Miles 13
Police check hotel guest list (Mar '16) Mar '16 Informer 1
News Current DJ Mary Lucia's stalker gets probation,... (Jan '16) Jan '16 LJW 1
See all Eden Prairie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eden Prairie Forum Now

Eden Prairie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eden Prairie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Eden Prairie, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,982 • Total comments across all topics: 279,824,418

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC