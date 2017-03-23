Twin Cities to go dark for 'Earth Hour' Saturday nigh
Lights will flick off throughout the Twin Cities on Saturday night as civic leaders join a global movement to conserve energy. During Earth Hour, iconic monuments such as Paris' Eiffel Tower, London's House of Parliament and New York's Empire State Building will go dark when the clock strikes 8:30 p.m. local times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Eden Prairie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Halvorson's (Jun '11)
|Fri
|KSW162
|28
|Fired nurses accuse Fairview Southdale Hospital... (Jul '08)
|Dec '16
|Linda
|106
|Review: Brentwood Park Townhomes (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|seandell2006
|2
|Man Turns Himself In After Fatal Stabbing In Ed... (May '16)
|May '16
|Obligatory Jokster
|2
|In-N-Out Burger: Hastings, MN (Apr '12)
|Mar '16
|Three Days 3 Miles
|13
|Police check hotel guest list (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Informer
|1
|Current DJ Mary Lucia's stalker gets probation,... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|LJW
|1
Find what you want!
Search Eden Prairie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC