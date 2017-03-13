These Boston T-shirts were not on target

The editors at the Globe have ran two stories in the last three weeks calling Methadone Mile and the Newmarket Area in Dorchester. I am ready to forgive the graphic designer in Eden Prairie MN or China who designed this shirt, but do you think the newspaper based in Dorchester since 1958 and who will be there until this summer can figure out the metes and bounds of the neighborhood they are in? There has always been a seemingly unwritten guideline at the Globe to stretch the boundaries of Dorchester to include Roxbury and Mattapan, especially for really negative stories, but even for some good ones as well.

