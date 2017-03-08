Nick Leivermann of Eden Prairie, Nick Perbix of Elk River, Ben Meyers of Delano, Casey Mittelstadt of Eden Prairie, Noah Cates of Stillwater, and Jake Begley of Hill-Murray are the prep boys' hockey All-Metro first team. Gallery: The Star Tribune boys' hockey All-Metro first team : Eden Prairie's Nick Leivermann, Elk River's Nick Perbix, Delano's Ben Meyers, Eden Prairie's Casey Mittelstadt , Stillwater's Noah Cates and Hill-Murray's Jake Begley.

