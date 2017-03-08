Planned Parenthood supporters rally outside Rep. Erik Paulsen's Eden Prairie office
Frustrated by the lack of engagement from U.S. Rep. Erik Paulsen and by his support of defunding Planned Parenthood, dozens of protesters demonstrated outside his Eden Prairie office Tuesday night. Still frustrated by the lack of engagement from U.S. Rep. Erik Paulsen and by his support of defunding Planned Parenthood, dozens of protesters - many holding pink signs in support of the organization - demonstrated outside his Eden Prairie office near a strip mall Tuesday evening.
