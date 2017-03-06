Perpich Center's schools face uncerta...

Perpich Center's schools face uncertain future

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 3 Read more: Star Tribune

The Perpich Center for Arts Education would be abolished and the fate of its two schools thrown into jeopardy under legislation advanced by a Minnesota House panel Friday. The action follows the release six weeks ago of a legislative auditor's report detailing a lack of oversight by the center's governing board and enrollment declines at its flagship high school in Golden Valley and at Crosswinds arts and science magnet school in Woodbury.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eden Prairie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fired nurses accuse Fairview Southdale Hospital... (Jul '08) Dec '16 Linda 106
Review: Brentwood Park Townhomes (Mar '12) Nov '16 seandell2006 2
News More Allegations Against Edina Man Charged In U... Oct '16 Amerikkka 7
News Man Turns Himself In After Fatal Stabbing In Ed... (May '16) May '16 Obligatory Jokster 2
News In-N-Out Burger: Hastings, MN (Apr '12) Mar '16 Three Days 3 Miles 13
Police check hotel guest list (Mar '16) Mar '16 Informer 1
News Current DJ Mary Lucia's stalker gets probation,... (Jan '16) Jan '16 LJW 1
See all Eden Prairie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eden Prairie Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Hennepin County was issued at March 06 at 2:53PM CST

Eden Prairie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eden Prairie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Eden Prairie, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,991 • Total comments across all topics: 279,362,236

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC