Perpich Center's schools face uncertain future

The Perpich Center for Arts Education would be abolished and the fate of its two schools thrown into jeopardy under legislation advanced by a Minnesota House panel Friday. The action follows the release six weeks ago of a legislative auditor's report detailing a lack of oversight by the center's governing board and enrollment declines at its flagship high school in Golden Valley and at Crosswinds arts and science magnet school in Woodbury.

