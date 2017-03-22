Movers & Shakers: Chris Hyatt, partner, investor and chief operating...
Veteran senior housing executive Chris Hyatt is leading daily operations and a significant growth push at Eden Prairie-based New Perspective Senior Living. Hyatt, in the new role of partner, investor and chief operating officer, is working to help New Perspective serve 10,000 residents by 2025, up from 2,000-plus today.
