Man burglarized homes while owners were at theater Tuesday, March 14
MINNEAPOLIS A man was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison Friday for a series of burglaries that occurred while the homeowners were at the theater. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said 47-year-old David William Pollard faces 110 months in prison for a 2014 burglary and 24 months for a burglary the year after.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.
Add your comments below
Eden Prairie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fired nurses accuse Fairview Southdale Hospital... (Jul '08)
|Dec '16
|Linda
|106
|Review: Brentwood Park Townhomes (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|seandell2006
|2
|Man Turns Himself In After Fatal Stabbing In Ed... (May '16)
|May '16
|Obligatory Jokster
|2
|In-N-Out Burger: Hastings, MN (Apr '12)
|Mar '16
|Three Days 3 Miles
|13
|Police check hotel guest list (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Informer
|1
|Current DJ Mary Lucia's stalker gets probation,... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|LJW
|1
|Gov. Dayton to meet with black leaders on incom... (Sep '15)
|Jan '16
|porky
|50
Find what you want!
Search Eden Prairie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC