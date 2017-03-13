Man burglarized homes while owners we...

Man burglarized homes while owners were at theater Tuesday, March 14

MINNEAPOLIS A man was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison Friday for a series of burglaries that occurred while the homeowners were at the theater. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said 47-year-old David William Pollard faces 110 months in prison for a 2014 burglary and 24 months for a burglary the year after.

