Logic PD Expands Manufacturing Capabilities
Electronics Manufacturing Services and Design & Engineering company Logic PD will continue its aggressive growth strategy by expanding its manufacturing capabilities with additional capital investments at its facility in Eden Prairie, Minn. Coupled with its commitment to operational excellence delivered through the Logic PD Business Systems management philosophy, these investments will allow Logic PD to better serve its customers throughout 2017 and going forward.
