Legislature passes Sunday liquor store bill, heads to Dayton for signature
The repeal of Minnesota's long-standing ban on Sunday liquor store hours passed its last legislative hurdle on Thursday, with a final vote by the House that sent the measure on to Gov. Mark Dayton. The governor is on record saying he would either sign the bill, or simply allow it to become law without his signature.
Eden Prairie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fired nurses accuse Fairview Southdale Hospital... (Jul '08)
|Dec '16
|Linda
|106
|Review: Brentwood Park Townhomes (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|seandell2006
|2
|More Allegations Against Edina Man Charged In U...
|Oct '16
|Amerikkka
|7
|Man Turns Himself In After Fatal Stabbing In Ed... (May '16)
|May '16
|Obligatory Jokster
|2
|In-N-Out Burger: Hastings, MN (Apr '12)
|Mar '16
|Three Days 3 Miles
|13
|Police check hotel guest list (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Informer
|1
|Current DJ Mary Lucia's stalker gets probation,... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|LJW
|1
