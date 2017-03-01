Legislature passes Sunday liquor stor...

Legislature passes Sunday liquor store bill, heads to Dayton for signature

Thursday

The repeal of Minnesota's long-standing ban on Sunday liquor store hours passed its last legislative hurdle on Thursday, with a final vote by the House that sent the measure on to Gov. Mark Dayton. The governor is on record saying he would either sign the bill, or simply allow it to become law without his signature.

