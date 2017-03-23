Just Sold: Eden Prairie townhomes to ...

Just Sold: Eden Prairie townhomes to get $10M rehab

Minneapolis-based Community Housing Development Corp. plans to start work in April on $10 million in renovations to the 168-unit Prairie Meadows townhome community at 11345 Westwind Drive in Eden Prairie.

