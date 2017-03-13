Indian families in Minnesota on edge after U.S. attacks
In quiet Eden Prairie, Kuhu Singh no longer feels safe walking alone after a string of attacks on Indian-Americans in the United States. On long weekend strolls in her neighborhood, she now walks with her family to avoid being isolated.
