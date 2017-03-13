ICE arrests 26 in MN, 86 across Midwest

ICE arrests 26 in MN, 86 across Midwest

Wednesday Mar 15

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested 26 foreign nationals in Minnesota last week. One of them included a Nigerian national arrested in Eden Prairie, convicted for terroristic threats that stemmed from a sexual assault.

Eden Prairie, MN

