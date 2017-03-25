Gophers receive oral commitment from Perham, Minn., defensive tackle
"Thank you coach fleck and your staff!!" Richter tweeted. "Excited to announce I have verbally committed to Minnesota to play division 1 College Football" Thank you coach fleck and your staff!!Excited to announce I have verbally committed to Minnesota to play division 1 College Football❗️❗️🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/GgkipkrxrB Richter becomes the second Minnesota resident to join the Gophers 2018 recruiting class, with Eden Prairie's Benjamin Sapp III, the son of the former Vikings cornerback by the same name who committed in February.
