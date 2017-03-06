FunkyChunky to move to Eden Prairie
Gourmet popcorn and snack maker FunkyChunky has leased 40,000 square-feet at CSM Corporation's Shady Oak Business Center II in Eden Prairie. FunkyChunky will move into the new space from its current corporate office and production center in Edina.
