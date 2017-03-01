Feds: Southwest light-rail funds cann...

Feds: Southwest light-rail funds cannot be diverted to roads, bridges

A legislative resolution that calls for the diversion of nearly $1 billion in federal funds from the Southwest light-rail line to Minnesota road and bridge projects is currently barred by law, according to the Federal Transit Administration . Republican legislators introduced a measure at the State Capitol last week asking the U.S. Department of Transportation to funnel $929 million intended for the Southwest light-rail line to a "block grant that can be used for other transportation projects" in Minnesota.

