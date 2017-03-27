Dayton, Republicans clash over prekin...

Dayton, Republicans clash over prekindergarten programs

Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: Star Tribune

Gov. Mark Dayton is headed for a clash with state House Republicans as they seek to stop the spread of prekindergarten classes in Minnesota public schools, a signature accomplishment of the DFL governor's tenure. At a news conference Tuesday, Dayton vigorously defended his plan to spend $175 million to expand prekindergarten offerings.

