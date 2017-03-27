Aviation Charter's comeback signified...

Aviation Charter's comeback signified in CEO's big award

Sunday Read more: Star Tribune

Shirley Wikner is the CEO of Eden Prairie-based Aviation Charter, which her husband started in '88 and she took over in 2011. CEO Shirley Wikner of Aviation Charter has built the Eden Prairie-based fly, fuel and repair business into a 10-plane, 54-employee company that has improved its financial performance and deepened its purpose since she took over for her late husband in 2011.

Eden Prairie, MN

