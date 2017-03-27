Aviation Charter's comeback signified in CEO's big award
Shirley Wikner is the CEO of Eden Prairie-based Aviation Charter, which her husband started in '88 and she took over in 2011. CEO Shirley Wikner of Aviation Charter has built the Eden Prairie-based fly, fuel and repair business into a 10-plane, 54-employee company that has improved its financial performance and deepened its purpose since she took over for her late husband in 2011.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
