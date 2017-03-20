3-D printers make custom urns
Say good-bye to plain urns to store a loved one's ashes. A Minneapolis company is using 3-D printers to make custom urns in the shape of Paisley Park , White Castle for a burger lover, footballs, cowboy hats and megaphones and ... Gallery: Foreverence owner Pete Saari with a selection of urns that were created by 3- D printing machine used to make customs urns.
