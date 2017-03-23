1850s Hastings pioneer handed down th...

1850s Hastings pioneer handed down the hospitality gene

Yesterday

Mahala Felton 1805-1892 Rita Walker of Edina, Felton's great granddaughter three times over: "She was the only woman around, and if any of the men got fresh she threatened to scald them." Considered the first white woman settler in the Mississippi River town of Hastings, Felton ran a boardinghouse in the pre-statehood 1850s - feeding and housing as many as 43 people a night in a cramped log cabin.

